OnePlus 7 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus flagship

The time for the arrival of the new OnePlus flagship is not far away. While the OnePlus 7 is expected to launch as early as May this year, a series of leaks have already revealed a lot about the design, specifications and features of the device. But the strangest leak comes in the form of a hands-on image which suggests the presence of a Pro variant of the OnePlus 7 smartphone.

The existence of a Pro variant does not line up with previous trends from the company. Since the launch of OnePlus 3, the company has launched a single variant at a time and then follows it up with an upgraded T-variant within four or five months; like it did with the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

By launching three variants — OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G — OnePlus might be willing to retain the users who want an “affordable flagship” smartphone. Since its flagships have crossed the Rs 50,000 mark with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, it might be looking for a way to keep the prices low.

The OnePlus 7 Pro (or OnePlus 7 Pro 5G) might be the true OnePlus flagship while the regular OnePlus 7 is expected to offer flagship chipset at a subsequently lower price. But this will only be confirmed when the phones are announced and we will have to wait until the launch to know for sure. Here is a roundup of all the OnePlus 7 leaks and everything we know about the next OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Leaked specifications and hands-on image

Starting with the latest leak of the OnePlus flagship, a Weibo user IT Station, posted two alleged OnePlus 7 Pro hands-on images. The first image shows a notch-less dual curved screen, while the other image shows the about section of the phone. The absence of notch supports the earlier leaks showing a pop-up selfie camera on the device.

The about section displayed on phone’s screen reveals a lot about the specifications of the phone including the 6.67-inch Super Optic display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, Android 9 Pie OS, and a triple camera setup of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP.

Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal claims to have got the model numbers of the OnePlus 7 variants that match with the model number of OnePlus 7 Pro leaked on Weibo. He also believes that there will be three models of OnePlus 7 this time, including the regular version, a Pro variant and a Pro 5G variant.It was reported earlier that OnePlus 7 will not be a 5G enabled handset, but OnePlus will launch a 5G device which will be different from OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 leaked specifications and render images

The 3D render image leaks of OnePlus 7 smartphone by OnLeaks and PriceBaba show a popup selfie camera and a rear triple camera setup on the device. The render does not show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone, suggesting the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, given it is present in the OnePlus 6T. The 3.5mm audio jack is also absent in the images.

The render also shows a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray at the bottom. The volume buttons are on the left edge and the power button sits at the right along with the alert slider. Previously Twitter user @Steven_Sbw posted an image of a bezel-less smartphone, claiming it to be the upcoming OnePlus 7.

The 3D render leak was followed by another render leak by TigerMobiles which showed three gradient colour options — Black Purple, Black Yellow, and Cyan Grey — along with the presence of popup selfie camera for the OnePlus 7. Multiple OnePlus 7 case renders — leaked after and before this leak — have also displayed a similar design. However, all of these renders do not show a curved screen for OnePlus 7.

Last month, SlashGear leaked the specifications of the OnePlus 7 camera. As per the report, OnePlus 7 will feature a 12MP camera with f/1.5 aperture, a 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture, and a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The report also mentioned that the front camera of the OnePlus 7 has been tipped as a 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and no LED flash. These camera specifications are clearly in contrast with the camera specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Other specifications leaked about the OnePlus 7 include a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The rumours suggest that the phone will have a 4,150 mAh battery and 6GB of RAM. Also, OnePlus 7 will not have wireless charging feature as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau at the Mobile World Congress 2019.