OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch set for May 14, confirms company

OnePlus 7 series will be launched on May 14, the company has confirmed. The launch event will be held simultaneously globally in cities of Bengaluru, New York, as well as London. In India, the event in Bengaluru will start from 8:15 PM. OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 7 as well as OnePlus 7 Pro under its new flagship series.

Advertising

In New York at Pier 94, it will commence at 11am EDT. OnePlus will also be hosting a launch event in London at 4 PM BST. A separate event for both the devices will be held in China on May 16 from 2 PM PST. OnePlus said in a press statement that this will be the largest launch event that the company has hosted till date.

Just like every other OnePlus launch, the company will make available tickets, which will be up for grabs on its official website starting 10 AM IST on April 25. Those who do not get a ticket to the event, will still be able to see the event live on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Also Read: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau interview: ‘We did not make cheaper products for India, that worked’

Leaks suggest OnePlus 7 will feature a notched display, whereas the 7 Pro will feature a pop-up camera.