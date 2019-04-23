Toggle Menu Sections
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch set for May 14, confirms companyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-7-oneplus-7-pro-launch-set-for-may-14-confirms-company-5690997/

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch set for May 14, confirms company

The OnePlus 7 event will be held in multiple places at a single time including New York at Pier 94 and will commence at 11am EDT.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 launch event, OnePlus 7 launch date, OnePlus 7 launch, OnePlus 7 price, OnePlus 7 price in India
OnePlus is said to host multiple events on May 14 for its OnePlus 7 launch.

OnePlus 7 series will be launched on May 14, the company has confirmed. The launch event will be held simultaneously globally in cities of Bengaluru, New York, as well as London. In India, the event in Bengaluru will start from 8:15 PM. OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 7 as well as OnePlus 7 Pro under its new flagship series.

In New York at Pier 94, it will commence at 11am EDT. OnePlus will also be hosting a launch event in London at 4 PM BST. A separate event for both the devices will be held in China on May 16 from 2 PM PST. OnePlus said in a press statement that this will be the largest launch event that the company has hosted till date.

Just like every other OnePlus launch, the company will make available tickets, which will be up for grabs on its official website starting 10 AM IST on April 25. Those who do not get a ticket to the event, will still be able to see the event live on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Also Read: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau interview: ‘We did not make cheaper products for India, that worked’

Leaks suggest OnePlus 7 will feature a notched display, whereas the 7 Pro will feature a pop-up camera.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Samsung Galaxy Fold release delayed: Here's what we know so far
2 Xolo ZX launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 13,999
3 Realme 3 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price, specifications comparison