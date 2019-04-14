OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to launch on May 14: Report

The upcoming OnePlus flagships have been tipped to launch exactly one month henceforth. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 series smartphones are scheduled to launch on May 14, 2019.

As per an earlier report, the OnePlus 7 is supposed to launch in May this year. The leaked launch date does not deviate from the earlier report. However, there is no word from the OnePlus on the official launch date of the device.

OnePlus is expected to launch a total of three models of the OnePlus flagship — OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G — this time breaking its practice of launching one device at a time and then following it with a T-variant within four or five months.

Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 7 series smartphones have been subjected to various leaks including the image renders and hands-on images. Check the OnePlus 7 leak roundup to get a clear idea. Here are the expected specifications of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Okay, so I’m gonna stop with the estimations and give you all what you want. I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on “14th May” 2019! Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus‘ Flagship Killer to be revealed! According to earlier leak: #GoBeyondSpeed! #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/KlUpHjZms7 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 14, 2019

OnePlus 7 specifications

As per the leaks, OnePlus 7 will feature a triple rear camera setup carrying a 12MP sensor with f/1.5 aperture, a 20MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture, and a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor along with a popup 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM and 4,150mAh battery.

The phone is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 7 has been leaked to come in three gradient colour options– Black Purple, Black Yellow, and Cyan Grey.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

Staying under wraps till the last moment, OnePlus 7 Pro has also been subjected to leak in the form of a hands-on image, showcasing its curved screen design and key specifications on the about section of the phone. OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked to feature 6.67-inch Super Optic display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, Android 9 Pie OS, and a triple camera setup of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP.

The details about the front camera on the Pro variant are not out. OnePlus is expected to launch the 5G variant of OnePlus 7 Pro at a later date.