OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus 7 launch livestream starts at 8:15 pm

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are all set to make their debut in a global launch event today. The main event will take place in New York with simultaneous satellite events in London and Bengaluru at 8:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While the OnePlus 7 will be an upgrade to the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer more premium features to take on the likes of iPhone XS, Galaxy S10+ and P30 Pro.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked to cost Rs 49,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. OnePlus has confirmed a number of features for the OnePlus 7 Pro including a superior screen with HDR10+ support. The flagship will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch OLED bezel-less screen with 90Hz refresh rate without any notch.

The phone has been confirmed to feature a triple camera setup on the back and the leaks suggest the camera combination will include a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra wide angle. OnePlus 7 Pro sports a popup selfie camera and it is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor.

The non-Pro variant of the OnePlus flagship is expected to have a notched display and a dual rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary sensor. While OnePlus has shared a number of teasers for the OnePlus 7 Pro, not much has been revealed about the OnePlus 7.