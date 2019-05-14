Toggle Menu Sections
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus 7 launch livestream starts at 8:15 pmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-7-oneplus-7-pro-india-launch-live-updates-5726166/

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus 7 launch livestream starts at 8:15 pm

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features, India Launch Live Streaming Updates: OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are scheduled to launch today in simultaneous launch events in New York, London and Bengaluru.

oneplus 7, oneplus 7 launch, oneplus 7 launch india, oneplus 7 pro, oneplus 7 pro price, oneplus 7 pro specs, oneplus 7 pro specifications, oneplus 7 pro price in india, oneplus 7 price in india, oneplus 7 pro specifications, oneplus 7 pro specs, oneplus 7 price in india, oneplus 7 price, oneplus 7 specification, oneplus 7 launch, oneplus 7 launch event, oneplus 7 launch live streaming
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to unveil at 8:15 pm IST. (Image source: Twitter/OnePlus)

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are all set to make their debut in a global launch event today. The main event will take place in New York with simultaneous satellite events in London and Bengaluru at 8:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While the OnePlus 7 will be an upgrade to the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer more premium features to take on the likes of iPhone XS, Galaxy S10+ and P30 Pro.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked to cost Rs 49,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. OnePlus has confirmed a number of features for the OnePlus 7 Pro including a superior screen with HDR10+ support. The flagship will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch OLED bezel-less screen with 90Hz refresh rate without any notch.

The phone has been confirmed to feature a triple camera setup on the back and the leaks suggest the camera combination will include a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra wide angle. OnePlus 7 Pro sports a popup selfie camera and it is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor.

The non-Pro variant of the OnePlus flagship is expected to have a notched display and a dual rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary sensor. While OnePlus has shared a number of teasers for the OnePlus 7 Pro, not much has been revealed about the OnePlus 7.

Live Blog

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates:

OnePlus is launching OnePlus 7 alongside OnePlus 7 Pro in a global launch event today. The main event will take place in New York with simultaneous satellite events in London and Bengaluru at 8:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While the OnePlus 7 will be an upgrade to the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer more premium features to take on the likes of iPhone XS, Galaxy S10+ and P30 Pro, among other smartphones.

OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly features a 6.67-inch OLED bezel-less screen with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone has has been confirmed to feature a triple camera setup on the back and the leaks suggest it to include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra wide angle. OnePlus 7 Pro sports a popup selfie camera. Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are reported to be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor. The non-Pro variant of the OnePlus flagship is expected to have a notched display and a dual rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary sensor.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to launch today: Livestream, India launch timings, specs, and more
2 Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in Q1 2019, Vivo ranks 3rd: IDC
3 Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch soon, likely to cost Rs 25,000