OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro global debut set for May 14: Livestream, India launch timings, specs, and more

OnePlus is launching its OnePlus 7 flagship smartphone, alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14. While the main event will take place in New York, there will also be simultaneous satellite events in London and Bengaluru.

Advertising

The OnePlus 7 is expected to an evolutionary upgrade over the OnePlus 6T, while the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer more premium features like a 90Hz display, triple cameras on the rear and a pop-up selfie camera. It will also come with 5G support.

This is the first time OnePlus plans to launch two different flagship smartphone variants in the market. Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will compete against the likes of iPhone XS, Galaxy S10+ and P30 Pro, among other smartphones.

Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7 series.

Advertising

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch: How to watch livestream online

OnePlus is set to pull back the curtain on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14 i.e. tomorrow. The new phones will launch in New York York on Tuesday, May 14, with three events happening in London and Bengaluru simultaneously.

The India launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will take place at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Center. The event begins at 8:15 pm. OnePlus will allow users to livestream the entire event through its official YouTube channel.

Last month, the company started selling the tickets, priced at Rs 999, to attend the launch event in Bengaluru. The tickets, however, were sold out within minutes.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch: Expected price and availability

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7 series will be exclusive to Amazon India. Earlier this month, the pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7 Pro went live on Amazon.in. Consumers were asked to pay Rs 1000 to pre-book the flagship device. Other than Amazon India, OnePlus 7 Pro can be pre-booked through Croma and Reliance Digital stores.

Right now, there is no exact word on how much we need to pay for the OnePlus 7 Pro, but we certainly anticipate a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the base variant. The OnePlus 7 should be cheaper than the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the standard model expected to cost Rs 38,999 for the base variant.

Exclusive: Here’s the #OnePlus7Pro India Pricing: 6GB+128GB: ₹ 49,999

8GB+256GB: ₹ 52,999

12GB+256GB: ₹ 57,999 Disclaimer- Prices MAY change before launch under some circumstances and I can’t be 100% sure about such leaks.#OnePlus7 Pro #OnePlus7Series #OnePlusIndia pic.twitter.com/Rgo2oD8kpA — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 4, 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro: The Galaxy S10+ killer?

*The Pro model of OnePlus’ next flagship will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch OLED bezel-less screen with the 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

*The OnePlus 7 Pro has been confirmed to feature a triple camera setup on the back. The phone is said to feature a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra wide angle lens.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10+ review: The 2019 benchmark for Android flagship

*As far as the front-camera is concerned, there is no visible notch over the screen, meaning it will opt for a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo NEX.

*OnePlus 7 Pro will offer water resistance, though it will not be a formal IP-certified rating.

*OnePlus 7 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor.

*The 5G variant of OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to make an appearance on May 14.

OnePlus 7: Better than OnePlus 6T?

*The regular OnePlus 7 will sport a full-screen display with a notch.

*The phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Also read: OnePlus 6T review: the most powerful smartphone under Rs 40,000

*OnePlus 7 series will have UFS 3.0 storage, which brings speed improvements.

*One the back, expect a dual-camera arrangement, headlined by a 48MP primary camera.

Advertising

*Neither the OnePlus 7 Pro nor the OnePlus 7 offer wireless charging support.