OnePlus 7 leaked case renders show notchless display, triple camera setup

Recently, we have seen a number of render leaks of the upcoming OnePlus 7 and its cases. Now, new case renders leak has been posted online by SlashLeaks contributor, Sudhanshu Ambhore via his Twitter handle. The new case leak matches the previous leaks showcasing how the device might look like at the time of launch.

Renders of the OnePlus 7 case show the device will sport a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash module and what looks like a laser focus sensor. There is an opening at the top, seemingly for the popup selfie camera, a small cutout on the left and a wide cut out on the right, which seems to be made for the volume rockers, power button and the alerts slider.

The case also consists cutouts on the bottom edge for the speaker grille, USB Type-C port and what seems to be the SIM card slot. The case showcased in the render is transparent and shows that the device will be sporting a glass back just like the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

According to earlier reports, OnePlus is expected to launch the smartphone as early as this May. It is being reported that the device will sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device is expected to come with at least 6GB of RAM along with a 4,150mAh battery.

It has also been confirmed by the company that the OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor paired with the Adreno 640 GPU. However, it won’t support 5G networks. The company is already working on a separate lineup of 5G smartphone, which it plans to launch this year.

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau has also confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will not be having wireless charging capabilities. It will only come with the company’s latest fast-charging standard, dubbed Warp Charging.