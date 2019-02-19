OnePlus 7 leaks in a live image, shows notchless display

While the OnePlus 7 won’t be expected to launch before May this year, leaks and speculations about the upcoming flagship are already started to swirl. A new image of OnePlus 7 has surfaced on the web, courtesy of Italian blog Tutto Android, purportedly offering us what could be our first look at the device.

Advertising

The live image shows off a smartphone with an all-screen design, with no trace of a notch and top and bottom bezels. This means OnePlus’ next-generation flagship may offer a pop-up selfie camera. We have seen this approach on the Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X. Interestingly, Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same BBK electronics group. So yes, OnePlus could offer a pop-up selfie camera in its upcoming devices.

It’s worth noting that the live image seems to corroborate the previous rumour about a lack of a front-facing camera on the OnePlus 7. Not too long ago, an image published by SlashLeaks, shows two phones in a plastic casing, one with a bezel-less slider design and another with a front-facing camera visible. It is said that the handset on the left might a OnePlus 7 prototype.

Before this, tipster Ishan Agarwal posted an image of an internal OnePlus meeting discussing about a new prototype phone. The picture shows the device sporting a circular camera bump, a camera setup that is reminiscent of a Nokia Lumia 1020. Keep in mind that the could be a 5G-ready smartphone that the company plans to launch in early 2019.

Advertising

We already know that OnePlus 7 will be announced in the first half of 2019. OnePlus 6 was announced in May 2018, so we believe the OnePlus 7 will made its official debut during the same time frame.