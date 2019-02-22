OnePlus 7 leaked images show up online, to have a pop-up selfie camera?

OnePlus is expected to release its next-generation smartphone, dubbed OnePlus 7 in May. There’s still a bit of time till then, however, this has not stopped image and specification leaks from happening. A Twitter user with the username @Steven_Sbw has posted an image of a bezel-less smartphone, claiming it is the upcoming OnePlus 7.

The device looks quite similar to what an older report claimed to show of the OnePlus 7. In the leaked, we can see that the device has minimal bezels and doesn’t sport a display notch, which means the company might be planning to introduce a pop-up selfie camera in it. It will be interesting to see, which route does OnePlus will take.

Currently, there are three slider camera modules in the market, Vivo’s small pop-up selfie camera module, Oppo’s top pop-up module and Xiaomi’s manual screen slider. Considering, Oppo is the parent company of OnePlus, we might end up seeing a pop-up camera module as seen on the Oppo Find X.

In the image, we can see the device running Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own Oxygen OS skin on top. OnePlus recently confirmed that it will be showing off its upcoming 5G smartphone’s prototype at MWC 2019. The company will be showing off the prototype at Qualcomm’s MWC 2019 booth.

The company has already partnered with Elisa, a Finnish telecommunications network carrier to launch 5G devices in the second quarter of 2019. It previously announced, EE will be its telecom service provider partner in the UK for the launch of its upcoming 5G smartphone.