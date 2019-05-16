Xiaomi takes potshots at OnePlus 7 with a tease for Redmi K20

OnePlus 7 just launched in India with a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the base variant, while the OnePlus 7 Pro will start at Rs 48,999. While OnePlus 7 Pro is getting rave reviews for what it offers, it looks like one company is quick to highlight that they will be launching a rival for this phone very soon. Xiaomi India has started tweeting out about the upcoming K20, calling it ‘Flagship killer 2.0.’ For those who do not remember, OnePlus when it first launched touted itself as a flagship killer.

Xiaomi’s India managing director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted, “Congratulations @OnePlus team! There’s a new flagship in town. Flagship Killer 2.0: coming soon.. Hold my dragon!” There’s an image as well, saying which says “Congratulations OnePlus, We heard about your new flaghip, regards Flagship Killer 2.0.” The letter K has the number 855 written inside it.

Clearly this is a reference to the upcoming Redmi flagship K20, which is supposed to come with a Snapdragon 855 processor. Xiaomi hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to taking digs at rivals. When the OnePlus 6T launched, the company was quick to highlight the affordable price of its Poco F1, which also had a Snapdragon 845 processor like the former.

With the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, Xiaomi is quickly reminding everyone that they too have a flagship coming up for India, which will presumably be the Redmi K20 with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as the two OnePlus phones.

When it comes to the premium smartphone segment, OnePlus dominates in India and has managed to create a niche for itself with Samsung and Apple. However, this is a space that Xiaomi has not been able to capture, and Poco F1 was the only flagship we saw from the company launch in the India market. Flagship phones like Mi 6 series, Mi Note series, Mi 8, Mi 9, the new Mi Mix 3 have not made it to India.

With the Redmi K20, Xiaomi will once again try and make inroads in the more premium segment.

Congratulations @OnePlus team! 👏 There’s a new flagship in town. Flagship Killer 2.0: coming soon.. Hold my dragon! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/wnqaLbUTSw — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 15, 2019

Redmi K20: Expected specifications

Xiaomi has itself confirmed that the phone will be called K20. Reports have also talked about a Redmi K20 Pro variant as well. The Snapdragon 855 processor is a given, considering the number of hints and confirmation that the company has dropped regarding this. Other specifications expected on the Redmi K20 are a 48MP main sensor at the back with a triple camera. There could be a selfie popup camera on the front for the Pro variant.

According to some leaks, the K20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor, while the Pro variant will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Given Xiaomi has been hinting about a phone with the Snapdragon 700 series processor as well, this could be the case.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed the K20 will come in three variants: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The K20 Pro meanwhile, will have the following variants: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, according to him. Redmi K20 series will include a 48MP camera at the back.