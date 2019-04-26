OnePlus 7 launch event tickets sold out: Everything we know about the device

OnePlus recently announced that it will be launching its next generation smartphones, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14, globally, which is one of the most anticipated launches from the company. The expectation is that with OnePlus 7 Pro, the company will radically change the design, display and camera of the flagship phone.

With OnePlus 7 series, this is the first time that the company will be holding launch events across the globe simultaneously in the cities of Bengaluru, London and New York. When the company announced the launch date for the devices it also stated that it will be selling tickets for fans to watch the launch on its official regional websites. OnePlus starting sell tickets to the launch event taking place in Bengaluru today and the tickets have been sold out in record time. The tickets were priced at Rs 999.

Customers who have purchased the tickets will soon be receiving a launch event invitation along with an invitation letter. Attendees will be able to interact with the OnePlus staff and experience the new smartphone themselves. The company also stated that all the attendees will be getting a free goodie bag from the company.

According to recent leaks and reports we know that OnePlus will be launching two smartphones this time around, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. It is being said that the OnePlus 7 will be the company’s more affordable offering with a normal display, and the 7 Pro will be its premium offering with a full-screen display and a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau during an interview with indianexpress.com, said that the screen will be the biggest upgrade of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The tipster Ishan Agarwal, recently reported that the device will sport a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz, which would make this phone ideal for gaming and video content consumption.

In another leak, we got to know that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide f/2.2 lens The device is said to sport a 6.67-inch Super Optic display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device will come with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB internal storage. A 12GB RAM variant is also expected. The maximum storage expected is 512GB on the Pro variant.

It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Oxygen OS skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge technology.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full HD+display with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Just like the Pro variant it will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It will run Android Pie and will be backed by a 4,150mAh non-removable battery. The OnePlus 7 could have a dual-camera at the back, which is expected to sport improvements compared to the previous OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. OnePlus 7 will also come in an 8GB RAM variant, along with 128GB and higher storage options.