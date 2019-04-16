OnePlus 7 launch date to be revealed tomorrow, hints CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 7’s launch date could be revealed on April 17, according to a new tweet from CEO Pete Lau. Previous leaks have indicated that OnePlus will introduce the new phone or rather phones on May 14. Lau on his official handle wrote, “I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device – check back to see my post this Wednesday.” The expectation is that a OnePlus 7 and a OnePlus 7 Pro will be revealed by the company.

Advertising

Meanwhile, images of the OnePlus 7 have been leaked again this time by OnLeaks in partnership with PriceBaba, which show image renders of the upcoming phones.

According to the images shared by OnLeaks, the OnePlus 7 might end up being an upgraded version of the OnePlus 6T with 5G and could continue with the same waterdrop notch on the front for the selfie camera. It seems like the OnePlus 7 Pro will get the pop-up selfie camera, which has been leaked in several images in the past. The OnePlus 7 will have a regular selfie camera.

These image renders also show that the OnePlus 7 that looks similar to the OnePlus 6T and continues with the dual-camera at the back. The triple camera might be limited to the OnePlus 7 Pro, according to this latest leak.

Advertising

The report claims the OnePlus 7 will have a 6.2-inch display compared to the 6.41-inch display on the previous OnePlus 6T. It also claims OnePlus 7 will have the following dimensions: 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.1mm (with camera bump at 9.5mm).

Overall it looks like OnePlus will be going for a smaller display on the newer phone with the company pitching the Pro variant as the high end device.

I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device – check back to see my post this Wednesday 😬 — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 15, 2019

The new OnePlus 7 series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is a 5G ready chipset. OnePlus had already confirmed it will not introduce wireless charging on the new phones. The new phones will Android Pie 9 and one variant could come with 5G support as well.