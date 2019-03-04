OnePlus 7 image render leak shows rear triple camera, pop-up selfie camera

A new render of OnePlus 7 has leaked, which shows the upcoming device with triple rear cameras at the back and a full-screen display without a notch of any kind. The image leak by OnLeaks and PriceBaba is in line with the old ones and shows a popup selfie camera like the one seen at Vivo V15 Pro.

Advertising

The render of the OnePlus 7 does not show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor so it might have an in-display fingerprint sensor, given the OnePlus 6T also came with such a feature. The render shows a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a loudspeaker grille. The volume buttons are on the left edge and the power button sits at the right along with the alert slider.

Watch our review of OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7 rumoured specifications

This is not the first leaked image we have seen which shows that the OnePlus 7 will have a pop-up selfie camera. Previously Twitter user @Steven_Sbw posted an image of a bezel-less smartphone, claiming it is the upcoming OnePlus 7.

The device image that was shared showed the alleged OnePlus 7 with minimal bezels, no display notch, and this was seen as an indication that the phone might come with a pop-up selfie camera. The triple camera trend is also not surprising given a lot of flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy S10, Mi 9, etc are offering this.

Last year, we had seen leaks about OnePlus 6T which claimed the phone would come with this kind of setup, but the company continued with the dual-cameras at the back. With the OnePlus 7 though it is fair to expect changes to the camera at the back.

Also read | OnePlus 7 will not feature wireless charging confirms company CEO: Report

Rumours suggest that OnePlus will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, but it will not be a 5G device. OnePlus is already working on a 5G smartphone which will be different from OnePlus 7 and launched later.

Advertising

The device is expected to have 6GB RAM and might feature a 4,150mAh battery. As far as wireless charging is concerned, OnePlus 7 will not have it, as CEO Pete Lau confirmed at the Mobile World Congress 2019.