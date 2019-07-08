OnePlus 7 gets ‘Mirror Blue’ colour option in India: Price, sale date

OnePlus has released a new ‘mirror blue’ colour finish for its OnePlus 7 smartphone in India. Currently, the flagship phone is available in mirror gray and mirror red. OnePlus 7’s new colour scheme does not cost more than any other finishes available.

The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is priced at Rs 32,999. The new colour variant will go on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale on July 15. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will be available at an instant discount of Rs1750 applicable with HDFC debit and credit cards. The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will hit all the offline retail stores starting July 20.

Apart from a new paint job, the phone hasn’t changed a bit. The OnePlus 7 mimics the design language of the OnePlus 6T rather than the OnePlus 7 Pro, which offers more refined design. The standard OnePlus 7 has a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, but doesn’t have the 90Hz refresh rate of OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

On the front, OnePlus 7 gets a 16MP camera in the waterdrop-style notch, instead of a pop-up camera, as seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro which has three cameras, OnePlus 7 gets a dual-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 48MP primary camera sensor, as well as a 5MP secondary depth-sensing camera. The OnePlus 7 is backed by a 3700mAh battery and runs on Oxygen OS.