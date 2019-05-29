Toggle Menu Sections
OnePlus 7 first sale from 12 PM on June 4 on Amazon: Price, specificationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-7-first-sale-from-12-pm-on-june-4-on-amazon-price-specifications-5754662/

OnePlus 7 first sale from 12 PM on June 4 on Amazon: Price, specifications

OnePlus 7 will be available on Amazon India from 12 noon on June 4, the company has confirmed in a tweet. OnePlus 7 was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this month.

OnePlus 7 will cost Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 37,999 respectively.

OnePlus 7 will be available on Amazon India from 12 noon on June 4, the company has confirmed in a tweet. OnePlus 7 was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this month. While OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale in May itself, OnePlus 7 was said to be available in June. Now, OnePlus has confirmed the first sale date for the smartphone.

OnePlus 7 will cost Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 37,999 respectively. The e-commerce site also has a ‘Notify me’ tab, which interested users can click on to get notified when the phone becomes available. In addition, the phone will also be available via OnePlus’ e-store as well as its offline stores.

OnePlus 7 is a successor to OnePlus 6T and a stripped down version of the Pro variant, which comes with triple rear cameras, bigger battery, pop-up selfie camera, etc. There is no triple camera on the OnePlus 7, instead, it has two cameras at the back. The phone has a smaller battery and though the front camera is the same 16MP, there is no pop-up mechanism like on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Also read: OnePlus 7 Pro review: The flagship on steroids, still with budget pricing

OnePlus 7 gets a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The phone is powered by 2.84GHz octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with Adreno 640. It can be bought in two storage configurations – 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM.

OnePlus 7 sports dual cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP primary camera with OIS, EIS, and f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 16MP. It runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin. OnePlus 7 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It can be bought in Mirror Gray and Red colour options.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Realme X to only launch in India by second half of 2019
2 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will sport vertical camera setup and centred hole-punch display: Report
3 HMD Global expected to launch Nokia 9 PureView in India on June 6