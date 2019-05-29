OnePlus 7 first sale from 12 PM on June 4 on Amazon: Price, specifications

OnePlus 7 will be available on Amazon India from 12 noon on June 4, the company has confirmed in a tweet. OnePlus 7 was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this month. While OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale in May itself, OnePlus 7 was said to be available in June. Now, OnePlus has confirmed the first sale date for the smartphone.

OnePlus 7 will cost Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 37,999 respectively. The e-commerce site also has a ‘Notify me’ tab, which interested users can click on to get notified when the phone becomes available. In addition, the phone will also be available via OnePlus’ e-store as well as its offline stores.

OnePlus 7 is a successor to OnePlus 6T and a stripped down version of the Pro variant, which comes with triple rear cameras, bigger battery, pop-up selfie camera, etc. There is no triple camera on the OnePlus 7, instead, it has two cameras at the back. The phone has a smaller battery and though the front camera is the same 16MP, there is no pop-up mechanism like on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 gets a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The phone is powered by 2.84GHz octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with Adreno 640. It can be bought in two storage configurations – 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM.

We’re just getting started! The OnePlus 7 drops on the 4th of June on @amazonIN ⏰ Get notified here 👉https://t.co/5MvGMHhPSA pic.twitter.com/E37pgs8Rxb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 29, 2019

OnePlus 7 sports dual cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP primary camera with OIS, EIS, and f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 16MP. It runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin. OnePlus 7 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It can be bought in Mirror Gray and Red colour options.