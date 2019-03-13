OnePlus 7 case renders show triple rear camera and popup selfie camera

Thanks to the leaked 3D renders of OnePlus 7, we already know what the upcoming OnePlus flagship will have a triple rear camera setup and a full-screen display with popup selfie camera. In the latest leak, live photos of the phone’s case accessed by GizmoChina, which give further hints about the phone’s design and this seems to be in line with what we have seen earlier.

The render of the OnePlus 7 case shows the device with a triple camera setup at the back arranged vertically. There is an opening at the top, seemingly for the popup selfie camera, a small cutout on the left and a wide cut out on the right.

GizmoChina says that volume rockers will be on the left whereas the power button and alert slider will sit in the wider cutout, as seen in the leaked renders of the device. The real case images show two cutouts on the right for the alert slider and the power button.

Earlier it was reported that OnePlus 7 is expected to launch as early as May this year. Given the leaks and rumours for the next OnePlus flagship, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Rumours suggest that OnePlus 7 will have 6GB RAM and 4,150mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. The device is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor given it was present in the OnePlus 6T. To recall, OnePlus CEO confirmed that OnePlus 7 will not have wireless charging.

For the camera, the device is reported to have a 12MP camera with f/1.5 aperture, a 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture, and a 3D Time of Flight (TOF) sensor. The front popup selfie camera of the OnePlus 7 is expected to have a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.