OnePlus 7 case renders reveal pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras

OnePlus will soon be releasing its next-generation flagship smartphone, dubbed OnePlus 7. A new case render has surfaced on SlashLeaks showcasing how the upcoming device might look like from the back. The render also hints that the device will feature a pop-up selfie camera like the Vivo V15 Pro.

According to the leaked render, OnePlus 7 will sport a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash module and what looks like a laser focus sensor. The case consisted of cut-outs for a pop-up selfie camera, volume rockers, power button, charging port and the speaker grille.

In an earlier leaked render image of the device from OnLeaks and PriceBaba, we saw that the device will be sporting a glass back just like the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Earlier reports suggest that the OnePlus 7 will sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device is expected to come with at least 6GB of RAM along with a 4,150mAh battery.

The company has already confirmed that its next-generation flagship, OnePlus 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. However, it will not support 5G networks. The company is already working on a separate 5G smartphone, which it showcased at MWC 2019 and will be launching it later this year.

OnePlus 7 is expected to feature the company’s latest fast-charging standard, dubbed Warp Charging, which it first brought with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The company’s CEO, Pete Lau has also confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will not be having wireless charging capabilities just like all of its predecessors.