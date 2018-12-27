OnePlus 6T year-end offers: Rs 1,500 discount, extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange and more

OnePlus 6T can be bought with exclusive year-end offers for a limited period starting December 29. Under this offers, people who buy OnePlus 6T between December 29 and January 6 from Amazon India can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount on all EMI transactions done using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

OnePlus 6T bought offline from Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores can be purchased with six months of no-cost EMI. This offer is applicable online on Amazon and OnePlus online store as well. In addition, people who exchange their old OnePlus device for OnePlus 6T will be eligible for an extra Rs 2,000 off. People who exchange device other than OnePlus will receive an additional Rs 1,500 off on exchange.

OnePlus 6T, the mid-range flagship smartphone, was launched in India in October. It is priced at Rs 37,999 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 41,999, while 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999 respectively.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by a 3700mAh battery that supports DashCharge technology. It runs OxygenOS, which is based on Android 9 Pie

OnePlus 6T supports in-display fingerprint sensor or Screen Unlock, in addition to Face Unlock for authentication. It features a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera configuration with Night Scape mode, which improves low light images without flash support. The phone has a 20MP front camera that comes with AI Portrait, AR Stickers and AI Beauty 2.0.

The original OnePlus 6T was followed by a Thunder Purple limited edition and McLaren edition. In case of Thunder Purple, the only difference between the standard OnePlus 6T and this model is the purple gradient finish that changes from purple to black down the back of the phone. It is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs 41,999. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was only available till December 24.