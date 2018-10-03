OnePlus 6T will not have wireless charging, IP rating; CEO Pete Lau explains why

OnePlus has posted a new teaser image on Twitter that shows OnePlus 6 kept on top of OnePlus 6T. (OnePlus/Twitter)

The OnePlus 6T could launch on October 17. Ahead of the official debut, however, we are seeing more leaks around the smartphone. OnePlus has also confirmed quite a few details including in-display fingerprint sensor and absence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack on OnePlus 6T. Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed in an interview to CNET that OnePlus 6T will not feature wireless charging technology or IP rating.

Lau told the website that OnePlus 6T will be dramatically different from OnePlus 6, unlike previous ‘T’ variants, that are minor upgrades over their predecessors. The phone is scheduled to launch in the US with carrier, T-Mobile.

On wireless charging feature for future OnePlus devices, the OnePlus CEO said the company is working very “hard” on this. However, it is unlikely that OnePlus 6T will ship with this feature. “When we get to the day that the wireless charging can get up to speed without the implication of heat that we expect, then I believe we can integrate the technology,” he told CNET.

Also read: OnePlus 6T: New teaser shows off edge-to-edge display, slim bezels

This means that OnePlus 6T will continue with the company’s Dash Charge, which is the company’s in-house fast charging technology. Dash Charge was introduced in the year 2016 with the launch of OnePlus 3. The Dash Charge adapter charge at 20W and charge up OnePlus device up to 50 per cent in nearly half an hour.

Another feature that will not be included in OnePlus 6T is IP certification. “The number of users that are taking their phone to go swimming are few and far between,” said Lau. To have everyone else pay, say, $30 more, “for the sake of an IP rating” in order to accommodate the one user who goes off and swims with their phone is “unreasonable”, CNET qouted Lau as saying.

Read more: OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Five changes we can expect to see in the next flagship

However, OnePlus 6T will be more water resistant than any of its predecessors, Lau confirmed. He also said that OnePlus 6T can survive accidental drop in the sink or a splash during a rainstorm. Rivals including Google offer IP rating on their phones. OnePlus 6 is dust, splash, and water resistant, though it does not come with an IP rating.

Of course, OnePlus 6T will be more expensive than its predecessor, thanks to in-display fingerprint sensor, which according to Lau is “not cheap”. We will have to wait and watch for the official launch to know the price, though reports at a $550 price tag compared to $529 of OnePlus 6.

In addition, the company has posted a new teaser image on Twitter that shows the OnePlus 6 kept on top of OnePlus 6T. All that is visible in the teaser is the left side of the two phones, which will likely remain identical along with placement of the earpiece. The left side will have a SIM tray along with volume rocker key. The ear piece on OnePlus 6T will be shifted to the top edge, thanks to a smaller dewdrop notch design.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd