OnePlus CEO Pete Lau sheds light on 6T’s ‘screen unlock’ optical fingerprint sensor

OmePlus 6T expected to debut on October 17

OnePlus 6T will feature an in-display sensor dubbed as Screen Unlock and the company’s CEO Pete Lau has now shared more insight on the optical fingerprint sensor. While OnePlus confirmed the presence of the feature on OnePlus 6T last month, the Screen Unlock apparently was in the works for over a year.

In a forum, Lau explained that the in-display fingerprint sensor has been in development for quite some time and it was expected to be introduced first on the OnePlus 5T. But it was ‘abandoned’ due to its large size, and it struggled to hit a consistently high recognition rate. Lau outlined that the new feature will now arrive with the OnePlus 6T. The Screen Lock employs an optical fingerprint module under the front panel to scan finger by using the display as a light source.

Lau, in the blog post, mentioned that the feature “encompasses a wide array of software processes and hardware components that are tuned” to work smoothly with the OnePlus 6T. The company has used Qualcomm’s dedicated “Trust Zone” in the Snapdragon 845 chipset to securely store user’s fingerprint information on the phone. Lau even emphasised that the company has put immense effort and time “into pioneering an in-display fingerprint sensor powerful enough to forever change the way,” a user interacts with the phone.

Besides an in-display fingerprint sensor, OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone from the company to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack. The upcoming OnePlus flagship is expected to debut on October 17. Reports suggest that the new OnePlus 6T will feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The phone is also tipped to pack a slightly bigger 3,700mAh battery than the 3,300mAh battery found on OnePlus 6.

