OnePlus 6T will ditch headphone jack, sport triple cameras: A look at all rumoured features

OnePlus 6T is supposed to be the next smartphone from the company, which will reportedly launch in October-November period. With the OnePlus 3 onward, we have seen the company launch a ‘T’ variant of its yearly flagship, which usually offers some upgrades over the previous flagship. The OnePlus 6T could be looking at some significant changes, with leaks claiming a revamped notch design on the front and triple cameras at the back.

OnePlus has itself confirmed that an in-display fingerprint scanner will be present on its next phone, and that the device will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. Still the company has not yet confirmed the OnePlus 6T name.

Let us take a look at all the leaks and rumours around OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T: No headphone jack

This could be a big change, especially since OnePlus has made a big deal in the past of how its phones continued to have a headphone jack. But it looks like with the next OnePlus 6T, the company is finally getting ready to ditch the technology, and is ready to follow the path that was set by Apple.

OnePlue co-founder Carl Pei confirmed in an interview to Techradar that their next device will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. While Pei did not name the phone, and instead simply called it the next “OnePlus handset”, the expectation is that OnePlus 6T have no port for the headphone jack.

According to Pei, the reason for removing the headphone jack comes because demand for wireless earphones has increased much more. He claimed that 59 per cent OnePlus community users now own wireless headphones.

OnePlus has also confirmed that it will be launching a new USB-C version of its Bullets V2 earphones, called Type C Bullets. These will be priced at Rs 1,490, which has already been confirmed by the company.

OnePlus 6T: Screen unlock or in-display fingerprint scanner

This is another feature that was rumoured, and then OnePlus itself confirmed the same in an email to CNET. OnePlus will call the in-display fingerprint sensor as “Screen Unlock,” though the company admitted adding this has made the new device “thicker” by 0.45mm.

The company also said they had to re-arrange the “internal hardware” to embed the in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6T. We have seen players like Oppo and vivo offer in-display fingerprint scanner, and now OnePlus looks ready to join the club.

OnePlus 6T: Waterdrop notch design

Rumours about the waterdrop notch design on the OnePlus 6T started once the Oppo R17 Pro was announced, which sports a similar design. Previously the OnePlus 5T had a similar design to the Oppo R15, which was launched in China.

With OnePlus 6T, we could see the notch on the display being reduce to a water drop design. (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation purposes) With OnePlus 6T, we could see the notch on the display being reduce to a water drop design. (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation purposes)

OnePlus 6T could improve on the notch, and reduce its size, thus allowing for a higher aspect ratio on the display. The current OnePlus 6 is the first phone from the company to sport a notched display.

OnePlus 6T: Specifications leaked online

A listing of OnePlus 6T was spotted online on China’s Giztop, which showed a price tag of $569, ‘waterdrop’ style notch as well as a triple-rear camera configuration. The listing claimed the phone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, Snapdragon 845 processor, Android Pie, and a 3500mAh battery.

The rear camera was listed as 20MP primary sensor, and a 16 MP secondary sensors as well as a time-of-flight (TOF) 3D depth sensor. On the front, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will have a 25MP lens.

OnePlus 6T: Expected launch date

OnePlus 6T is expected to launch in mid-October with some reports pegging the date as October 16. The smartphone should be available in India soon after its announcement. The pricing should remain similar to OnePlus 6, which starts at Rs 34,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB version. The 8GB RAM and 128GB option costs Rs 39,999, while the most expensive is the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs 43,999.

