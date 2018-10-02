OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Five changes we can expect to see in the next flagship

OnePlus 6T is confirmed to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor (Image Source: Weibo)

OnePlus 6T, the Chinese smartphone brand’s upcoming flagship smartphone is all set to debut this month. OnePlus has officially confirmed that the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company even mentioned that the feature will be called Screen Unlock. While OnePlus is spilling out teasers sporadically to create a hype on the Internet, rumours on board have suggested that upcoming OnePlus 6T will feature an edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels. Several reports have indicated that the new OnePlus flagship model will likely adopt Oppo R17’s design cue. While OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its second flagship model for the year, let’s take a look at what major changes OnePlus might likely add to its new OnePlus 6T over its predecessor, OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Design, display

OnePlus 6, the Chinese handset maker’s current flagship model marked its debut in May this year. While OnePlus is typically known for bringing two flagship models at six-months interval every year, OnePlus 6 followed the same tradition. OnePlus made a major overhaul on its 2018 flagship model, implementing glass design and iPhone X-like notch display. OnePlus 6 has a five-layer coating on top of the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel (Mirror Black edition) and added polish texture. The handset is the first from the company to house a cutout on top of its display. OnePlus came with near bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor located at the center of the back panel.

As for its successor, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will have in-display fingerprint sensor similar to what we have seen on Vivo X21. The feature will be called Screen Unlock. Besides the in-display fingerprint sensor, OnePlus 6T will have an edge-to-edge display with slim bezels, as per reports. Rumours earlier suggested that the phone might include a triple camera set up at the back, however, a recent leak report indicated that the phone might have dual rear cameras. Another physical change on the OnePlus 6T will be the absence of a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, teasers reveal that the OnePlus 6T will have a reduced ‘teardrop’ notch quite similar to the one found in Oppo R17 Pro.

In terms of display, OnePlus 6 came with a 6.2-inch AMOLED 19:9 display with 2280×1080 pixel resolution. This time around, OnePlus 6T is said to feature a slightly tall 6.4-inch full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Processing hardware

In terms of processing hardware, OnePlus 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. OnePlus 6T is expected to carry the same top-of-the-line SoC underneath its hood.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Camera and software

OnePlus 6 sports dual camera set up at the back which is stacked vertically. The phone carries 16MP+20MP camera lenses with OIS and EIS. While rumour mill suggested that the new OnePlus 6T could dual camera setup aligned in a similar vertical setup to that of OnePlus 6, speculations regarding the megapixel units are scarce as of now.

On the software front, OnePlus 6 was launched with Android Oreo-based on OxygenOS. The phone recently received Android Pie update which is based on OxygenOS 9.0. As for the OnePlus 6T, the smartphone is expected to run Google’s latest Android version with custom OxygenOS skin layered on top.

OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Battery and storage

OnePlus 6 came with a similar battery backup to that of the OnePlus 5T. The phone packed a 3,300mAh and came with the proprietary Dash Charge support. While the battery capacity has been the same on OnePlus 5 series and OnePlus 6, reports suggest that OnePlus might likely increase the battery unit on OnePlus 6T. OnePlus 6T is tipped to carry a 3,700mAh battery. Reports further speculate that the phone might support wireless charging.

As for the storage, OnePlus 6 comes in two RAM options- 6GB and 8GB RAM. The 6GB RAM version is paired with 64GB storage while the 8GB RAM is coupled with either 128GB or 256 onboard storage. OnePlus 6T is expected to have a similar RAM/storage configuration as its predecessor.

OnePlus 6T is rumoured to support wireless charging

OnePlus 6 was launched for a price starting at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM model. While OnePlus tries to keep the price relatively low as compared to other flagship smartphones from leading smartphone brands, reports speculate that OnePlus 6T could tag a price of $550 which translates to Rs 38,000 after conversion. Recent image renders have revealed that the OnePlus 6T could come in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options. The upcoming OnePlus flagship model is heavily rumoured to launch on October 17.

