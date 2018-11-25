OnePlus6T vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Which has the best camera?

OnePlus6T vs Google Pixel 3 XL: The Google Pixel 3 XL and the OnePlus 6T are two devices that showcase the best of what Android can achieve, especially on the camera front. While the OnePlus 6T, the mid-year upgrade to the OnePlus 6, pushes the envelope on what specs can be offered on a budget, the Pixel 3 XL is supposed to be the best of Google and Android, bringing in features that other phones will only get later.

Advertising

We decided to do a deep camera comparison of the two phones. But before that here is how they compare on specifications.

OnePlus 6T vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Specifications, features

The Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD+ display with a rather prominent notch, OnePlus 6T has a smaller water drop style notch, which is much more elegant. The display is 6.41-inches on the 6T. While both phones have excellent displays when using indoors, in bright sunlight, Pixel has the edge.

In bright sunlight, I could see that the Google phone’s display worked much better and was more legible, while OnePlus 6T struggled. I faced this while taking photos in bright sunlight during my vacation, where Pixel 3 XL’s viewfinder was clearly visible compared to OnePlus 6T.

Advertising

The two phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. However, Pixel 3 XL is limited to 4GB RAM. OnePlus 6T is offering 6GB and 8GB RAM coupled with 64, 128 and 256GB storage. RAM management has been an issue on the Pixel phones with apps randomly closing. This is where OnePlus 6T is better, given the price.

Both phones do not have a microSD slot. Pixel 3 XL is dust and water-resistant with an IP68 rating, while the OnePlus 6T offers some level of water-resistance. Still you cannot take OnePlus 6T for a swim. The IP rating again gives the Pixel phone an advantage.

OnePlus 6T does come with bigger battery at 3700 mAh compared to the 3430 mAh one on the Pixel. This plus OnePlus’ fast charging makes it better on the battery front. Pixel has a 15W fast charger called Pixel Stand, but you have to buy that separately. On the battery front, both should easily last a day, though the Pixel 3 XL does get warm while charging.

OnePlus 6T also gets a more convenient in-display fingerprint sensor and has a good face unlock feature. Screen Unlock is accurate and zippy on the OnePlus 6T. Pixel continues with the regular fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, which also works smoothly.

OnePlus 6T vs Pixel 3 XL: Camera

OnePlus 6T has a 16MP+20MP camera combination, while Pixel continues with the single-rear 12MP camera. So which is the better performer?

When it comes to Portrait, Pixel has no competition. It works better with objects like flowers, people, even poor lighting where most phones struggle with Portrait shots. The Pixel 3 XL’s Portrait mode requires very little effort on part of the user, and the result is a very sharp Portrait shot, which does stand out.

On the OnePlus 6T, the Portrait mode works better with actual people. And the implementation is quite good. But Pixel is a clear winner in this department when it comes to segmentation of subject and background.

Where photos in good lighting conditions go, the two are evenly matched, though Pixel 3 XL does better with details at the edges of pictures. Both phones are more or less accurate with colour reproduction, photos have enough details, even when you zoom in.

For instance with the photos of the ice-cream, both the Pixel 3 XL and OnePlus 6T do an excellent job when it comes to image sharpness, clarity. Pixel’s photo has taken a slightly richer colour though, which I find appealing.

With the photo of the beach, both OnePlus 6T and Pixel 3 XL have plenty of detail in the photos, and the colours are also pleasing. Pixel’s photo though has a better range in terms of contrasts and capturing the colour hue.

With the photo of the fountain too, both are evenly match in terms of image clarity, composition, though I prefer the OnePlus 6T’s result in this particular case.

Pixel 3 XL though has an edge over OnePlus 6T in low-light, even without Night Sight. OnePlus 6T has a Nightscape mode, which can make things seem a bit too bright. The fact that it requires an extra 5 seconds or so to process is also annoying and staying still can be hard. Pixel 3 XL’s Night Sight also requires to you be still, and frankly both require some extra work.

The first set of pictures are taken in a room with barely any light. The Pixel 3 XL still does better in terms of preserving details. In the second set, both photos are taken with the Night modes of each phone on, and the Pixel 3 XL has much more details to offer.

Yes in some scenarios, the Pixel 3 XL will make photos look unnaturally bright, even when there is no light as it does with the plan. Shots taken in pubs appear vivid, well-light, which is unnerving and astounding. I do actually prefer the regular low-light shots from Pixel, which are still top notch in my opinion. Below are photos taken at a night street market on both the Pixel 3 XL and OnePlus 6T. Both shots are excellent in my opinion.

However, in this world of social media and filters, many will lean towards the Pixel’s Night Sight magic, given it makes the pictures so perfect. A tad too perfect? That really depends on your personal tastes.

Pixel 3 XL also has a Super Zoom feature, which allows it to capture in excellent quality photos with details preserved even from a distance. OnePlus 6T does not have optical zoom either like some of the other flagships with dual-rear cameras, though it does promise lossless zoom. Still Pixel 3 XL is ahead in this zoom department.

While Pixel 3 XL pushes the edge of what a smartphone camera can do, and that too with a single lens at the back, make no mistake that for its price OnePlus 6T is a very capable camera. I would say its Nightscape mode still needs work.

But at the end of the day, both manage to capture pictures which are bright, even in poor lighting conditions, and that is really what users really want at the end of the day.

Still with Pixel 3 XL, the results are far more polished and that’s what makes it my go-to camera phone on most occasions.

So which is the phone to pick?

Pixel 3 XL is the phone for those who want a camera that is superb on all fronts, and do not mind paying the premium, which by the way starts at Rs 86,000 compared to the Rs 37,999 starting price of the OnePlus 6T.

Advertising

My experience with both Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 3 XL has been generally good, and I’ve especially loved the camera, which in my mind is still right on top in the smartphone world. But OnePlus 6T is priced just right and packs a lot of features as well. The camera is quite capable and won’t disappoint users.