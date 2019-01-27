Some OnePlus 6T users reporting unusual, rapid battery drain

Recently a OnePlus 6T user took to Reddit to report battery issue with the phone. He wrote that his smartphone’s battery life has been cut down to half. Although it may not be the case with all the users, a swarm of other OnePlus 6T users has replied to the thread saying that they are also facing the same issue.

The Reddit post reads, “So for the past day or so my 6t’s battery has suddenly started draining from 80 per cent extremely fast. If I had to guess I’d say my battery life was at least halved all of a sudden and I’m not even putting it through heavy workloads or anything.”

The user goes on to say that he had tried putting background restrictions on the battery draining app but that also did not achieve anything.

He also mentioned that he tried updating the software to the latest version available to the T-Mobile version, factory resetting the phone and using battery saving apps, but nothing worked.

Another user mentioned that he used to get a screen-on time of about 6-7 hours but over the past couple of days, it has been cut down to about 4 hours.

One of the users also mentioned that besides the battery drain, his smartphone was getting extremely hot, which was fixed by performing a factory reset. The battery issue seems to have been caused by an unknown bug. As of now, it is unclear whether OnePlus is working to fix the issue or it is even aware of the bug.

OnePlus 6T was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, water drop notch, and 3,700 mAh battery.