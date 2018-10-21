OnePlus 6T ‘Ultimate Limited Edition’ spotted on Swedish retailer site

OnePlus 6T has been spotted online, through Swedish retailer Webhallen.

OnePlus 6T has been spotted online, through Swedish retailer Webhallen. The listing mentions ‘OnePlus 6T Ulimate Limited Edition’, which could be the name of the special edition variant of the OnePlus 6T. The Webhallen listing shows the retail box of OnePlus 6T, and mentions that only 100 units of the OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition will be available for sale.

From the product listing, one cannot spot the phone itself, though the retail box is on display. The Webhallen page for ‘OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition’ also showcases a blurred image, which could be of the phone’s accessories. If the listing is true, OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition could sport the 8GB RAM/512GB internal memory configuration, and would be priced above the regular 8GB RAM/512GB memory variant.

The company is yet to confirm the presence of a special edition, and is expected to do so at its global launch event.

‘OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition’ is likely given the company has launched limited edition models for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T in the past. OnePlus 6 had an Avengers Infinity limited edition variant, and OnePlus had introduced a Star Wars edition variant for OnePlus 5T. Both were available in limited stock, which is being expected for OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition as well.

Also read: OnePlus 6T global launch rescheduled for Oct 29 to avoid clash with Apple event

Featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, OnePlus 6T will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, that will function through the ‘Screen Unlock’ feature. The design of the upcoming flagship features a waterdrop-style notch on top, as the phone will have a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, the phone will be based on OxygenOS over and above Android Pie, and will be backed by a 3700mAh battery. The phone is expected to ship with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage options.

With respect to the camera configuration, OnePlus 6T will retain the dual rear configuration of the OnePlus 6. OnePlus 6T will not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, as the company plans to launch a new edition of its Bullets Wireless headphones. OnePlus has also confirmed that the flagship phone does not come with waterproof certification.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd