OnePlus trims down bezels of the OnePlus 6T in promotional video

OnePlus has been caught showcasing a fake display as part of a OnePlus 6T promotional video. This video, uploaded on the company’s YouTube channel, features a few snippets of a supposed full-screen mode, that also shows an unrealistic top bezel, and makes the phone’s chip completely disappear.

The video, shared by OnePlus on November 27, seems fine until one pans out 43 seconds into the footage. Until then, the OnePlus 6T video shows the phone operating alongside its unique features, like Dash Charging, the Screen Unlock mode, as well as the Nightscape camera mode for the low light camera. Later on, a few screen grabs of a user playing on the OnePlus flagship show a heavily edited version of the premium segment device.

While OnePlus 6T has a screen to body ratio of over 90 per cent, the gameplay clips show the device with an absent chin, as well as reduced bezels around the waterdrop notch. This, of course, is not the phone’s natural view, as many users have also voiced in the comments section below.

The strategy, of course, is to identify with other phones that have full-screen displays, which includes Honor Magic 2 and Mi Mix 3 from China, not to mention the Samsung Galaxy A8s and iPhone XS Max.

This, of course, is not the only such instance of blatant differences between a physical product and its view from promotional content. Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo also did the same with the Lenovo Z5, with clear differences between pre-launch product promotion, and the actual phone. It had claimed that Lenovo Z5 would be a notchless full-screen phone, both of which were absent from the final product.