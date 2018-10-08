OnePlus 6T global launch in India on October 30, confirms company

OnePlus 6T to launch in India on October 30 and this will be a global launch event for the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T will mark its global debut in India on October 30. The confirmation comes via OnePlus official Twitter handle whereby the company has mentioned the launch timing and venue of the OnePlus 6T launch event. The upcoming flagship model will be unveiled in New Delhi at KDJW Stadium on October 30 at 8:30 pm IST. OnePlus fans can get their launch invitation from October 17.

OnePlus has also introduced launch invites, which will be available at Rs 999 via oneplus.in from 10:00 AM IST on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. This will be a global launch event and attendees will be the first in the world to experience the OnePlus 6T at the experience zone at the launch venue, claims the company.

In addition, all fans who attend the launch event will get a gift hamper full of super add-ons and OnePlus merchandise. Those who won’t be able to make it to New Delhi launch event can also tune-in to the livestream. The launch will be streamed live at the following link: https://www.oneplus.in/6t/launch. The ‘Notify me’ page for pre-registration of OnePlus 6T is live on Amazon.in, the exclusive online sales partner for OnePlus.

The new flagship model has been made available for pre-orders via e-retail platform, Amazon India, as per reports. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The device could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. OnePlus 6T will ship with OxygenOS based Android 9 Pie, as per reports. Additionally, reports suggest that the phone might likely carry a 3,700mAh battery.

Besides the absence of the 3.5mm audio jack, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will not come with wireless charging support or IP rating water and dust resistance. The new OnePlus flagship model is expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Several reports indicate that the upcoming OnePlus 6T will have design cue similar to the Oppo R17. The phone is tipped to feature a waterdrop style notch display. The phone is also expected to bundle OnePlus’ new type-C Bullet earphones.

