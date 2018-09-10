OnePlus 6T to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor dubbed as ‘Screen Unlock’

OnePlus 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner dubbed as Screen Unlock (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation) OnePlus 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner dubbed as Screen Unlock (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation)

OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to CNET. As per the publication, OnePlus via an email confirmed the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner and said that the new feature will be dubbed as “Screen Unlock.”

“We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action,” OnePlus told CNET via the email. “By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

The in-display fingerprint technology requires an OLED panel and emits light on the surface to read the fingerprint from beneath the screen when the user touches the front panel. According to CNET report, the new feature has made the OnePlus 6T “slightly thicker” by 0.45mm as compared to OnePlus 6. OnePlus had to re-arrange the “internal hardware” to embed the in-display fingerprint sensor. The new OnePlus device could come with the tagline ‘unlock the speed.’

Also Read: OnePlus 6T leaked image shows waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras

OnePlus was originally planning to implement the technology on the OnePlus 5T. However, “the technology wasn’t mature enough to meet standards for delivering a fast and smooth user experience,” the company told CNET.

While the upcoming OnePlus seems to be joining the on-screen fingerprint technology bandwagon along with Oppo and Vivo, the device might house a smaller notch. A supposed retail box of the OnePlus 6T that surfaced last week revealed a few details, for instance, a waterdrop notch and an all-screen display. The upcoming OnePlus flagship model is expected to debut in October. As per reports, the OnePlus 6T base model could come for a price of $550 (approximately Rs 39,000).

