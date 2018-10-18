OnePlus 6T to feature dedicated ‘Night Mode’ for low-light photography: Report

OnePlus 6T will be globally launched on October 30. (Representational Image: OnePlus 6)

The upcoming OnePlus 6T might have a dedicated ‘Night Mode’ in its camera settings. According to a report by True Tech, citing a OnePlus representative states, the new ‘Night Mode’ on OnePlus 6T will provide users with an enhanced low-light imaging experience. If the report is true, OnePlus 6T will become the company’s first smartphone from the Chinese start-up to have a dedicated low-light photography mode.

It’s currently not clear as to how this supposed ‘Night Mode’ will work, as the report did not go into the depth of this topic. The report did mention that the camera shots taken with ‘Night Mode’ turned on will turn up with good clarity, sharpness, dark-to-light contrast and low amount of noise. Apparently, the new mode might be fully automated or might need some manual user tweaks to be made like ISO and exposure levels.

OnePlus 6T has been confirmed to launch in India on October 30. It is expected to come with a teardrop style notched display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be the first device from the company to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. It is also being said that the OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone from the brand to feature a new fast-charging method instead of its Dash Charge technology. Separately, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company’s next flagship will run Android 9.0 Pie, based on OxygenOS 9.0.

In related news, OnePlus will launch a new backpack, called OnePlus Explorer Backpack. Pricing and availability details will be announced alongside the launch of the OnePlus 6T on October 30.

