OnePlus 6T to ditch 3.5 mm headset jack, confirms company

OnePlus 6T will ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack, the company co-founder Carl Pei confirmed in an interview to Techradar. It should be noted that Pei did not name the phone, instead told the site that “next OnePlus handset” will not have the feature. Given OnePlus typically launches ‘T’ variant within six months of launch of its flagships, it is safe to say that the next OnePlus phone will be called OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus’ decision to remove a 3.5 mm headset jack from OnePlus 6T comes as demand for wireless earphones has increased much more than what it was two years back. Pei told the site that 59 per cent OnePlus community users owned wireless earlier this year (before the company launched its Bullets wireless headphones), and the decision to ditch a 3.5mm headset jack now will “benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low”.

“We knew this was an option for a very long time, we were just waiting for the right time,” Pei reportedly said. The OnePlus co-founder believes that removing the headphone jack will also free up more space to put in more technology, for instance, to improve battery life.

OnePlus has also announced its new USB-C version of Bullets V2 earphones, called Type C Bullets, which will make i ts debut alongside OnePlus 6T. The move reconfirmed that OnePlus 6T will ditch a 3.5mm headset jack. OnePlus Type C Bullets, priced at Rs 1,490 will be available across online and offline channels.

OnePlus has already confirmed to CNET in an email that OnePlus 6T will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and that the new feature will be dubbed as “Screen Unlock.” According to the report, the new feature has made the OnePlus 6T “slightly thicker” by 0.45mm as compared to OnePlus 6. OnePlus had to re-arrange the “internal hardware” to embed the in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 6T is speculated with a waterdrop notch design and in-display fingerprint sensor. The design could be similar to Oppo R17 Pro, which was recently launched in China. The smartphone could launch end of October or early November.

