OnePlus 6T tipped to debut in October: Here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its second flagship for the year, the OnePlus 6T. While the Chinese handset maker has confirmed the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, OnePlus is said to debut its next flagship model in October. Reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 6T will have ultra-thin bezel display with a waterdrop-design notch on top. A CNET report previously cited that the US carrier, T-Mobile will be the exclusive partner for the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus reportedly signed a deal with the US carrier which suggests that OnePlus 6T will the first handset from OnePlus that will be sold by the US-based telecom operator. Here is what we know so far about the OnePlus 6T-

OnePlus 6T: Launch date, expected price

As per the screenshot obtained by CNET, OnePlus could likely unveil the OnePlus 6T flagship model on October 17. Notably, OnePlus recently via an email confirmed to CNET that the upcoming OnePlus handset will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Chinese brand has named the new feature as Screen Unlock. As for the pricing, reports suggest that the OnePlus 6T could come for a price of $550 (approximately Rs 39,300) for the base version.

OnePlus 6T: Rumoured specifications

While little is known about the OnePlus 6T specifications, rumours hovering around the smartphone suggest that it will accommodate triple camera setup. A supposed retail box of the OnePlus 6T that recently appeared on the Internet revealed that the phone will feature a waterdrop style notch display. The leaked retail box showcased “Unlock the speed” which is believed to be the tagline of the new OnePlus smartphone. Reports heavily speculate that OnePlus 6T might adopt the design from Oppo’s recently launched handset, the Oppo R17. OnePlus has confirmed that the new flagship smartphone will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the display. According to CNET report, OnePlus 6T will be “slightly thicker” by 0.45mm as compared to OnePlus 6 due to the new feature. OnePlus had to re-arrange the “internal hardware” to embed the in-display fingerprint sensor, as per the report. Rumours further indicate that the upcoming OnePlus 6T could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and likely be compliant with 5G network.

