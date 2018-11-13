OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple edition sale in India from November 16, price is Rs 41,999

The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple edition will arrive in India on November 16 and will be available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus online store oneplus.in from 2 pm. Consumers can also buy the limited edition model from Croma, Reliance Digital outlet and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores starting 11 am.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Edition Price in India, launch offers

Priced at Rs 41,999, the OnePlus 6T purple edition comes only in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version. There is no 6GB RAM variant like with the other colour options. Sale for the OnePlus 6T purple colour option will start on November 16. Amazon

OnePlus has announced that HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will get a cashback of Rs 1,500. And Reliance Jio subscribers will get instant cash back worth Rs 5,400 and up to 3TB of 4G data. The phone also comes with a 3 months no-cost EMI and free damage protection offered by Kotak for 12 months. Kotak customers will also get a discount of up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle eBook. These offers will be made available from November 16.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Edition: Specifications

With the design inspired from “lightning strikes at dusk”, OnePlus 6T purple colour variant features a gradient back panel that fades from black to purple from the top to bottom of the device. The phone has a smooth matte finish similar to the Midnight Black variant and retains the S-curve which is visible when the rear panel reflects light like on the regular OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Other specifications on the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Limited edition are similar to the standard edition. The phone features a 6.41-inches AMOLED 19:9 display, with a dewdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection layered on top. The notable feature on the new OnePlus flagship is the in-display Screen Unlock feature.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Limited edition sports 16MP+20MP dual camera at the back. The native camera app includes a new Nightscape mode to offer better shots in low-light. The dual cameras have optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support as well.

Powering the phone is a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It runs OxygenOS based Android 9.0 Pie and packs a 3,700mAh battery. OnePlus 6T was launched in India in two colour options — Midnight Black and Mirror Black.

The phone has been priced at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM model. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and 8GB RAM/256GB storage version come at a price of Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively.