OnePlus 6T teaser video showcases ‘Screen Unlock’ feature’s evolution

OnePlus 6T is all set to debut this month. While leaks and rumours have revealed several details about the upcoming OnePlus flagship model, the company has shared teaser videos to create hype about the new device. In the latest teaser video entitled ‘OnePlus 6T- Tap into the future,’ OnePlus reveals that the upcoming flagship model will be officially unveiled in India. The short 30-second video clip showcases the evolution of the new in-display Screen Unlock feature, which will be a part of the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T teaser video also reveals a daguerreotype camera indicating that the OnePlus 6T might offer artistic use of its camera lenses. Further, the clip showcases the flagship model to likely carry AI-based features and chip architecture that indicates the OnePlus 6T might pack a high-end SoC, though it will likely continue with the Snapdragon 845.

“At OnePlus, we relentlessly search for a better way. Tap into the potential that lies just beneath the surface. Are you prepared to experience the future with Screen Unlock?” the video tagline reads.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The company’s CEO Pete Lau in a recent interview to CNET had also cited that the new flagship model will not feature wireless charging technology or IP rating for dust or water resistance.

OnePlus 6T is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The phone could run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. As per reports, OnePlus 6T will ship with OxygenOS based Android 9 Pie. Rumours further indicate that the phone might likely carry a 3,700mAh battery.

Recently, a Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour variant of the supposed OnePlus 6T surfaced online. The image renders of the device were shared by popular tipster Roland Quandt. OnePlus 6T is widely anticipated to debut on October 17. Rumours indicate that the new OnePlus flagship model might make its global debut in India.

