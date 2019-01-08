OnePlus 6T gets OxygenOS 9.0.11 update with December Android security patch

OnePlus has started rolling out yet another update for the new OnePlus 6T phone, though this appears to be limited to the India market. OnePlus 6T got the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update which rolled out a few weeks back in December, but now the OxygenOS 9.0.11 is already available. However, OnePlus has not yet issued a blog announcing the update, which is normally the case.

The OnePlus 6T review unit with us has got the new OxygenOS 9.0.11 update as well. The latest update for OnePlus 6T is around 175MB in size, though this could be higher depending on whether you installed the last few updates.

The changelog of OxygenOS 9.0.11 update talks of Wi-Fi stability, improvements to the Face Unlock feature. It also brings improvements to the Nightscape performance on the camera app. Finally, the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update also includes an update for the December Android security patch.

The changelog also mentions general bug fixes and improvements in the update. Users in India who are checking for the update can go to Settings app followed by System and then System updates. Tap on System updates, and the device will check for new updates. After that users can download and install the update.

It is recommended that users back up all their data before installing the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update. Also, users should rely on WiFi for installing the update on their OnePlus 6T device, though you can download this on your 3G or 4G mobile data pack as well.

Previously, OnePlus had rolled out the incremental OxygenOS 9.0.3 for the OnePlus 6, which also come with improved WiFi and Bluetooth stability, along with Android security patch to December, 2018.. That update also included an improved Nightscape performance on the older device, along with improvements to audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones.

With the OnePlus 6T, this is an OTA or Over-the-air update, and users should automatically see it on their phones in a few days. Sometimes the rollout is a phase one, which means not every users sees it immediately.