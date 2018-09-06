OnePlus 6T to sport in-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop notch design and more

A big flash point among the leaked OnePlus 6T specifications, though, is the possibility of a triple rear camera configuration, that are also expected to be vertically stacked. A big flash point among the leaked OnePlus 6T specifications, though, is the possibility of a triple rear camera configuration, that are also expected to be vertically stacked.

Many leaks have begun to emerge around the OnePlus 6T. Key among them, though, was the recent product box images, seen on Weibo, that clearly hints at two specifications of this flagship: a waterdrop-style notch over the display, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

More importantly, OnePlus 6T leaks do add weight to rumours that have suggested that the phone will similar to the Oppo R17 in terms of design and overall looks.

A big flash point among the leaked OnePlus 6T specifications, though, is the possibility of a triple rear camera configuration, that are also expected to be vertically stacked. If this configuration does appear on the phone, OnePlus 6T will directly compete with Huawei P20 Pro, the first smartphone to have three rear camera sensors.

Though the nature of OnePlus 6T’s camera configuration remains unknown, it could mimic the Oppo R17 Pro in this aspect as well. Rumours claim the new OnePlus flagship could have a 12MP primary lens with f/1.5 aperture, a 20MP secondary sensor of f/2.4 aperture, and a depth sensor that could support autofocus.

Previously the OnePlus 5T ended up resembling the look of Oppo R11s, but offered 6GB RAM rather than the 4GB RAM from the Oppo device. The same pattern was also seen, as OnePlus 6 offered more RAM than Oppo R15, despite being similar in design.

Despite recent rumours suggesting that a OnePlus device could be launched in January, it is unlikely that the phone in question would be OnePlus 6T. Like other ‘T’ models preceding it, one can expect the phone to be launched by November this year.

