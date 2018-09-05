OnePlus 6T retail box spotted; to feature smaller notch and in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 6T’s retail box has been spotted via leaked images on Chinese social media platform Weibo. OnePlus 6T’s retail box has been spotted via leaked images on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

OnePlus 6T’s retail box has been spotted via leaked images on Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per these images, the upcoming OnePlus flagship could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as a waterdrop-design notch. The notch design is similar to the one seen on the Oppo R17 that launched recently.

OnePlus 6T could launch around November, as the latest leaked images of the retail box indicate. The images spotted on Weibo show the OnePlus 6T retail box from all sides, while also providing a peek inside the box.

This shows an outline of the phone with thin bezels, similar to OnePlus 6, as well as a small notch with a waterdrop design. Also, at the bottom of the display, the outline of OnePlus 6T shows the fingerprint symbol, with the words ‘Unlock the Speed’ written below. This gives indication of an in-display fingerprint scanner being added to OnePlus 6T, in place of a sensor at the phone’s back.

Also, the sides of the retail box show the words ‘OnePlus 6T’ and ‘Unlock the Speed’.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had recently posted a teaser image via Weibo, suggesting that a OnePlus phone could be launched on January 15, 2019. Though he did not reveal which phone this could be, some believe that the date might see the OnePlus 6T being launched globally. Previously the T variants were launched in the October-December time frame.

As per reports, OnePlus 6T could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and leaks suggest that the phone could have a triple rear camera configuration, that is likely to be vertically stacked. Speculation also suggests that the phone could be compliant to 5G services.

