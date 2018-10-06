OnePlus 6T protective cases get listed for pre-order ahead of official launch

OnePlus 6T cases are available in several variants, including FlexiShield gel case, ArmourDillo protective case, Ultra-Thin gel case, wallet case, and Sentinel case. (Image: MobileFun)

OnePlus 6T is expected to make its global debut on October 17. Ahead of launch, OnePlus 6T cases are listed for pre-orders by case make, Olixar on UK-based retailer MobileFun‘s website. The cases confirm that the phone will ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack, something that has already been revealed by the company.

OnePlus 6T will sport vertically aligned dual rear camera setup. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that OnePlus 6T will ship with in-display fingerprint scanner, which the company is calling Screen Unlock. The phone will have a dewdrop notch design that we saw on Oppo R17.

OnePlus 6T cases are available in several variants, including FlexiShield gel case, ArmourDillo protective case, Ultra-Thin gel case, wallet case, and Sentinel case. Further, users can choose colour options such as blue, purple, red, etc for gel and protective case.

Several features of OnePlus 6T like in-display fingerprint sensor and absence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack has been confrimed by the company. Lau also revealed in an interview to CNET recently that OnePlus 6T will not feature wireless charging technology or IP rating.

OnePlus 6T is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. The display could offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection, as it houses the in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will be based Android Pie out of the box, and will run the Snapdragon 845 processor. Rumours indicate that this flagship could be backed by a 3700mAh battery.

OnePlus 6T was spotted in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour variants in image renders that were posted online by tipster Roland Quandt. While other colour variants could be expected at its launch, OnePlus might also introduce a special edition variant, in partnership with a popular brand, as seen with OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6.

