OnePlus 6T pre-bookings now open on Amazon India: Deals on offers, launch date and more

OnePlus 6T pre-bookings open on Amazon India today at 12 noon. Sale for OnePlus 6T start November 2.

OnePlus 6T is due to launch in New Delhi on October 30, and pre-bookings will open for the device on Amazon India today. The pre-booking had been earlier spotted on the Amazon India app, and they ar will be officially open on the website and the app at 12 noon today.

Users can purchase a Rs 1000 Gift Card for Amazon India, which is redeemable for buying OnePlus 6T, according to information shared OnePlus. OnePlus 6T’s prospective buyers who pre-book the phone will also receive the all-new Type-C Bullets Earphones worth Rs 1,499 on purchase of the new device.

Keep in mind that OnePlus 6T will not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, which has already been confirmed by the company.

OnePlus 6T: How to pre-book OnePlus 6T, location, timings

OnePlus says pre-bookings open starting 12 noon on October 9, 2018 on Amazon.in. But the good news is that offline stores like Croma outlets and OnePlus exclusive offline stores will also be taking pre-bookings for the device.

Officially OnePlus 6T launches on October 30 in New Delhi at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In order to pre-book the OnePlus 6T, customers can buy an Amazon.in e-Gift Card worth Rs 1,000 that can be redeemed to buy the OnePlus 6T. Keep in mind that sale for the OnePlus 6T will go live on November 2, 2018.

OnePlus customers will also get an additional Rs 500 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completing their purchase of the OnePlus 6T. Once you get the Gift card, it cannot be cancelled, refunded or returned.

Users can purchase the gift card from the following link: https://www.amazon.in/b?node=15649461031&tag=gc_pr_910-21.

Based on the Amazon pre-booking page ,it looks like users will be given a coupon code to purchase the earphones in their email by November 15. Users will have to apply this code and buy the earphones for free. Amazon says the gift card’s cashback of Rs 500 will be credited by November 6.

OnePlus 6T: Launch date, specifications and more

As mentioned, OnePlus 6T will be revealed on October 30 in New Delhi. The phone will go on sale from November 2, confirmed the company. OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a Screen Unlock technology, which means the fingerprint scanner is under the display.

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will have a bigger 3700 mAh battery, compared to the 3400 mAh on the OnePlus 6. It will continue with support for Dash charging. OnePlus 6T will also have a 6.4-inch display, dual-rear cameras and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

OnePlus 6T will come in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options coupled with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. OnePlus 6 launched at Rs 34,999 going up to Rs 43,999 for the most expensive 8GB RAM and 256GB variant.

