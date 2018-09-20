OnePlus 6T compared with OnePlus 6 in leaked images, dual-rear camera to continue

Spotted by tipster Roland Quandt, the phones do not have too many differences in external design, though the internal make between the devices does appear quite distinct. (Image Source: WinFuture/Roland Quandt) Spotted by tipster Roland Quandt, the phones do not have too many differences in external design, though the internal make between the devices does appear quite distinct. (Image Source: WinFuture/Roland Quandt)

OnePlus 6T, the successor to OnePlus 6, is expected to be launched in mid-October. A new set of image leaks have emerge that compare the two OnePlus phones of 2018. Spotted by tipster Roland Quandt, the phones do not have too many differences in external design, and it looks like OnePlus 6t will continue with a dual-rear camera.

One of these images, spotted by WinFuture, shows a shot of the top half of the back panels of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. From these, one can notice the similarities in the glass design, as well as what seems like the same dual rear camera sensors on both. It was also reported that the OnePlus 6t will switch to a triple rear camera, but these renders tell a different story.

At the back, a big difference can be seen in the fingerprint sensor, which is present on OnePlus 6 below the rear cameras, but not OnePlus 6T. The company has already confirmed that its next phone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus is calling this feature ‘Screen Unlock’ and the scanner will be embedded under the display similar to how Oppo and vivo have done. The design changes can also be seen with the re-positioned noise-cancelling receiver microphone, as well as that of the power button and the LED flash module below the rear cameras.

Also read: OnePlus 6T name confirmed, ‘Notify Me’ page goes live on Amazon India

The side-by-side representation of both phones shows the difference in display size. While OnePlus 6 was launched with a 6.28-inch screen, OnePlus 6T will better at with a 6.4-inch display. The screen ratio is expected to be 19.5:9 similar to the Oppo R17. These leaks, though, do not make any mention of the display notch, which is surprising considering the ‘waterdrop’ style design that has been rumoured as well.

OnePlus 6t’s page listing has gone live on Amazon India. The smartphone is expected to launch globally on October 16, though the company has not yet given an official confirmation for the date. The phone will continue with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and include 6GB RAM/8GB RAM options as well as 256GB storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd