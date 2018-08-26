OnePlus 6T one step closer to release, passes Russian certification

OnePlus 6T could be launched sooner than expected. (Image Source: Waqar Khan) OnePlus 6T could be launched sooner than expected. (Image Source: Waqar Khan)

OnePlus 6T continues to make headlines on the Internet with the latest report now revealing that the device has been certified by Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). A leaked document from the Russian regulatory authority for certification first spotted by PhoneCorridor reveals a device with model number A6013. The document does not explicitly denote the handset to be OnePlus 6T, however, if one goes by the model number of previous OnePlus flagship smartphones one can safely assume the ‘subscriber terminal’ mentioned could be the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone.

Notably, OnePlus current flagship smartphone, OnePlus 6 has the model number A6000 in India, China, Asia and A6003 in the European and North American market. Apart from the device model number, the ECC listing, however, does not reveal any details regarding specifications and features.

Previous reports have suggested that OnePlus 6T could be sold by the US mobile carrier, T-Mobile for a price of $550 (or approx Rs 38,376). As per the report, OnePlus 6T is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. While OnePlus ‘usually borrows’ features from Oppo’s premium smartphone lineup, reports speculate that OnePlus 6T might have similar hardware and design as the Oppo R17 Pro.

The upcoming smartphone is said to pack either Snapdragon 845 SoC or Qualcomm’s new mobile platform, Snapdragon 710. The phone is expected to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup, notch-style display and a slightly bigger battery capacity. OnePlus is reportedly working to replace its proprietary Dash Charge with Warp Charge. Reports suggest that OnePlus 6T could come with the company’s supposedly improved fast charging technology. If OnePlus follows the traditional launch cycle, then OnePlus 6T could likely debut in November.

