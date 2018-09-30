OnePlus 6T official teaser hints at in-display fingerprint sensor; release date still unknown

Looks like OnePlus 6T will be announced sooner than expected. (Image of OnePlus 6 for representation)

An official OnePlus 6T teaser video strongly suggests that the flagship smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The official OnePlus Twitter handle has posted a brief teaser (seen below). The Twitter page shows a hexagon with the letter ‘T’ in it, followed by the phrase ‘Unlock the future’. The clip ends with the logo of OnePlus 6T.

As speculated before, the video teaser appears to suggest that OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a feature that has been confirmed to be included in the device. Unfortunately, the teaser does not provide much information about the design language of the handset. That said, as spotted by 9to5Google, it appears that the company will use some type of ultrasonic variety.

Beyond this information on what the phone will offer is not yet available, but we expect some major improvements in the camera. OnePlus’ devices are known to provide the top-of-the-line hardware and we don’t see the OnePlus 6T will be any different. The Chinese company has already confirmed that its next flagship will ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Rumor has it the OnePlus 6T will adopt a waterdrop notch design, similar to Oppo F9 Pro and V11 Pro. This should not come as surprise, given that all three companies are part of BBK Electronics. As for specifications, previous speculation has pointed out a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras on the back, Android 9.0 Pie, and a 3,700mAh battery. In India, OnePlus 6T will be exclusive to Amazon.

In addition to the teaser, OnePlus has also announced “The Lab: OnePlus 6T Edition”. Essentially, the company sends out the devices early to fans so that they can test it before the phone goes on sale. Ten lucky fans will be given the opportunity to review OnePlus 6T ahead of its release. Details of the programme can be found on OnePlus’ official site.

Also read: OnePlus 6T one step closer to release, passes Russian certification

OnePlus is yet to disclose the launch date of the OnePlus 6T. Apparently, OnePlus is revealing its next flagship smartphone, at least in India on October 17 (Weibo vs MySmartPrice). It’s likely that the phone will made its global debut on the same date. Given the report is unconfirmed, it’s always good to take that with a grain of salt for now.

