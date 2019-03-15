OnePlus 6T offer on Amazon: How to get Rs 2000 cashback

Amazon India has launched a special promotion for OnePlus 6T buyers. Termed as OnePlus 6T March Madness, the e-commerce major is offering a cashback of Rs 2,000 as well as an option of no-cost EMI to the phone’s buyers till March 17.

According to the promotion, people who buy the OnePlus 6T will be receiving a cashback of Rs 2,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance when they opt for paying through any prepaid payment method.

Apart from that, those customers who opt for EMI using an Axis Bank debit or credit card as their payment mode will get a discount of 5 per cent instantly.

Amazon India is also offering no-cost EMI on credit cards from all major banks, select debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, and Amazon Pay EMI.

OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB base storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 41,999 while the higher-end 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant is priced at Rs 45,999.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with in display fingerprint reader along with 16MP+20MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with OxygenOS with Android 9.0 Pie. It also has a 3700mAh battery.