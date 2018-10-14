OnePlus 6T to feature new UI and improved gestures, company confirms

OnePlus 6T will feature a bezel-less display as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.(Image Source: Roland Quandt)

OnePlus 6T will come with an improved user interface, featuring advanced gestures. This has been confirmed by the company through a OnePlus forum post, that hints at some of the software improvements that will be incorporated in the upcoming flagship.

Among other things, the improved OxygenOS will come with sleep mode built in, so the phone’s performance can be optimised for various times of the day. The company has stated that through its Digital Well-being programme, it intends to reduce user interaction with their phone, and OnePlus 6T will enable the same through Quick Pay and off-screen gestures. As part of the new Navigation gestures, users will be able to access Google Assistant by pressing the power button for 0.5 seconds. Also, users will be able to flick between apps from the bottom of the screen, in the absence of the navigation bar in Android Pie. The company has also hinted at software-based camera enhancements, though their exact nature is unknown.

Separately, OnePlus 6T has also been spotted on certification platform Geekbench. As per the latest listing, OnePlus 6T will launch with a Snapdragon 845 processor, as well as 8GB RAM. The single-core score of the upcoming flagship is 2510, while its multi-core score reached 8639. Of course, the listing also confirms the presence of Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 6T.

Also read: OnePlus 6T launch in India on October 30, sale from November 2: All you need to know

Among its design specifications, the phone is known to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, with a waterdrop notch on top. The fingerprint scanner will be under the display, as OnePlus 6T will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, the OnePlus flagship will feature a 3700mAh battery, as the phone will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus 6T will make its global debut on October 30, with the company planning to hold multiple launch events in many parts of the world. In India, OnePlus 6T launches on October 30. The device is exclusive to Amazon India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd