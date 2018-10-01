OnePlus 6T: New teaser shows off edge-to-edge display, slim bezels

OnePlus 6T has been teased again, and this time the focus is on its edge-to-edge display and slim bezels.

Just the other day it highlighted an in-display fingerprint sensor to be included in the 6T, OnePlus is back with another teaser. This time the company chose to highlight the phone’s edge-to-edge display and slim bezels. “A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T,” writes OnePlus in a tweet accompanying the video.

In the company’s newest video teaser posted on Twitter, seen below, shows off the OnePlus 6T with bare minimum bezels. From the teaser, at least, it is clear that OnePlus 6T will be going to have even slimmer bezels and more screen space. We assume that we are in fact seeing the bottom bezel of the phone and perhaps why there is no presence of a notch. But we do believe that OnePlus 6T will have a tiny waterdrop notch on top for the front camera and a slim bottom bezel.

Once again, the teaser focuses on an in-display fingerprint sensor, which shouldn’t come as surprise. In a recent interview to CNET, the company has confirmed that its next flagship will feature a fingerprint scanner found inside the screen. This will be the company’s first smartphone to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other companies such as Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo have been selling smartphones with the next-generation of fingerprint sensor technology.

Also read: OnePlus 6T launch expected on October 17: Everything we know so far

OnePlus said in a statement to CNET that “we unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

A lot is known about the OnePlus 6T. The high-profile phone is rumoured to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage, dual rear-facing cameras, and a 3,700mAh battery. The handset should run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 6T is expected to go official on October 17 in India, although the company hasn’t confirmed the official release date. OnePlus 6T will be exclusive to Amazon India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd