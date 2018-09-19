OnePlus 6T name confirmed, page goes live on Amazon India

OnePlus 6T along with Type-C Bullets headphones have been listed on Amazon India. OnePlus 6T along with Type-C Bullets headphones have been listed on Amazon India.

OnePlus 6T name has been confirmed in an official Amazon India listing. The phone will be Amazon exclsuive in India, and the ‘Notify Me’ page is now live on the e-commerce site. It also lists new Type-C Bullets earphones, which will launch alongside the phone. OnePlus 6T is expected to make its debut in the first week of October, though an official launch date has not been confirmed. The phone is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Amazon. The teaser ads are showing the launch will take place during the Asia Cup match.

OnePlus CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the company’s next phone will get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, OnePlus 6T will to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone, and this has been confirmed by the company itself. The overall design will be similar to that of OnePlus 6.

OnePlus said in an email to CNET that the in-display fingerprint sensor on OnePlus 6T will be called “Screen Unlock,” though the company admitted adding this has made the new device “thicker” by 0.45mm. OnePlus Type-C Bullets will be the new USB-C version of Bullets V2 earphones. Priced at Rs 1,490, the new earphones will be available across online and offline channels.

New images of a transparent TPU case of the OnePlus 6T have been leaked online on SlashLeaks, which confirm that the device will not be featuring the headphone jack or a physical fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 6T could sport an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to the Vivo Nex. OnePlus 6T might just come with a dual rear camera setup paired with LED flash, instead of the highly rumoured triple camera setup.

Reports suggest that OnePlus will launch the new smartphone on October 16. OnePlus 6T is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. OnePlus 6T could be available with 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage.

OnePlus 6T will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS skin on top. The device will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support.

