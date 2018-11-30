OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB RAM to launch in India on December 12

OnePlus has partnered with British Autosport brand McLaren to globally launch OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition on December 11. This special edition of OnePlus 6T will arrive in India on December 12. Now, a report in MySmartPrice claims that OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will have 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. If one goes by the information, this could be the first OnePlus smartphone to feature 10GB RAM.

Globally, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the first phone to have 10GB RAM model. However, the variant will be made available next year. Another smartphone with 10GB RAM is Nubia Red Magic Mars that will go on sale in China from December 7. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition could be the second smartphone globally to be commercially available with 10GB RAM.

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will likely have the same specifications as the original OnePlus 6T, though it could sport design changes. Prior to this as well, OnePlus has launched special edition variants of its flagship smartphones. For instance, OnePlus 3T Colette Edition was introduced in March 2017 in collaboration with Paris-based fashion brand, Colette.

Last year in September, OnePlus 5 JCC+Limited Edition “Callection” model in partnership Jean-Charles de Castelbajac made its debut. In the same year, the company launched OnePlus 5T Stars Limited Edition in India as part of celebrating its anniversary. OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition was the last special edition model, launched in collaboration with Marvel Studios.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 6T has a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED panel with a notch on top of the display. The phone has a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. OnePlus 6T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It is available in either 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage options. The phone gets 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras, while the front camera is 16MP.