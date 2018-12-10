OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange promotional images leaked before Dec 12 launch

OnePlus’ special McLaren Edition model of the OnePlus 6T has been leaked after a series of promotional images emerged showing off the front and back of the design. Twitter user @Ishanagarwal24 has posted what appears to be official renders of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange. This is the first proper leak that reveals everything you need to know about the limited edition model, due to launch on December 12 in India.

Advertising

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, as speculated before, will come with 10GB RAM and the next-generation of Dash Charing tech. According to leaked renders, it will be called “Warp Charge”, which claims to offer a day’s of power in under 20 minutes. This means that OnePlus’ Warp Charge technology could be based on Oppo’s Super VOOC technology.

The leak also shows the design language of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. While it does not look too different from the regular model, the company has made some changes. For example, under the glass back panel there is a textured carbon black finish along with an orange outline around the edges. And, of course, there’s the McLaren logo embossed on the rear.

EXCLUSIVE LEAK! Here is your first look at the Official Renders of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange variant with 10GB+256GB Storage and super fast new ‘Warp Charge’ which will provide you a day’s power in 20 minutes! Do you like the phone?#SaluteToSpeed#WarpCharge pic.twitter.com/8JdoNb6SWG — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 7, 2018

The renders also confirm that the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will feature 256GB internal memory. Otherwise, expect the limited edition to come with the same top-of-the-line specifications as the original model: a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 16MP+20MP dual rear-facing cameras, 16MP front-facing camera, a waterdrops-style notch, and a 3,700mAh battery.

Details regarding its price are thin at the moment, but we do know that it will cost more than the regular model, which costs Rs 37,999 for the base version. All this and more will be confirmed on December 12 when the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange will make its debut in India as an Amazon exclusive. In case you are interested in the smartphone, the pre-registration page for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is already live on Amazon India.