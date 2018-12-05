OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition pre-registrations open on Amazon India today

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is due to launch on December 12, and it will be an Amazon exclusive phone in India, with the ‘Notify Me’ page going live today on the e-commerce site. This means customers who are interested in purchasing this special edition can register for the same on Amazon India from today itself.

The new edition of the OnePlus 6T is supposed to mark the fifth anniversary of the OnePlus brand. OnePlus has also confirmed that community Invites for the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be available for purchase starting 10:00 am on December 6.

The company has partnered with McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing to create a special variant of the OnePlus 6T. The phone will be unveiled in India on December 12 at an event in Mumbai. Invites to attend this will be sold on the oneplus.in website at Rs 799 each.

Those attending the event will get a gift hamper as well with official McLaren merchandise and the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Red.

After the event, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be first made available at the company’s upcoming OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, according to an official statement from the company.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will continue with similar specifications as the regular variants of the phone. The OnePlus 6T was launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option and Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will likely come with top-end RAM and storage, which is the 8GB +256GB and will be priced at Rs 45,999. However, some reports have said the phone could also sport 10GB RAM and if that turns out to be true, then it will mean a higher price tag as well.

The OnePlus 6 McLaren Edition will continue with the same specifications as the other variants. It will have a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, with the water drop notch design Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 3700 mAh battery.

Rear camera on OnePlus 6T is 16MP+20MP, while the front camera is 20MP, and it comes with a new Nightscape mode capturing improve low-light photos with better colour reproduction and dynamic range.