OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to launch in India on December 12

OnePlus has just announced its partnership with British Autosport brand McLaren. The Chinese OEM mentioned that the collaboration between the two brands will “unfold” in India on December 12. OnePlus has shared a poster with the OnePlus and McLaren logo along with a quote that reads, “Salute to Speed.”

However, if one goes by the OnePlus tradition of bringing special edition of its flagship models in partnership with renowned brands, the company may launch a McLaren Edition of its latest flagship OnePlus 6T this December in India.

“McLaren and OnePlus were born in a similar way – with a big dream to create something special. Starting from nothing, we challenged ourselves to never settle. Today we unveil a true testament to innovation, a salute to speed,” OnePlys CEO and Founder, Pete Lau mentioned in the press note.

OnePlus had teamed up with popular brands and franchise in the past to create limited edition phones. The company in collaboration with Colette, the Paris-based fashion brand introduced OnePlus 3T Colette Edition in March 2017.

OnePlus unveiled its flagship OnePlus 5 JCC+Limited Edition “Callection” model in partnership Jean-Charles de Castelbajac in September 2017. In the same year, the company launched OnePlus 5T Stars Limited Edition in India as part of celebrating its anniversary. OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition was the last special edition model, launched in collaboration with Marvel Studios.

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple edition in India for a price of Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB model. Except for the new purple colour coat, the smartphone features similar specifications to that of the standard OnePlus 6T variant.

The phone features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with either 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. It sports 16MP+20MP dual camera set up at the back. The phone has a battery backup of 3700mAh.