OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launched with 10GB RAM: Here is the price

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has been launched by the company in partnership with McLaren, the racing and technology brand. The phone will be available in Western Europe and North America from December 13 at a price of £649, which is Rs 58,865 on conversion. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition India launch is set for December 12, which is tomorrow.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be available with 10GB RAM. It includes OnePlus’ new Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology, said to offer day’s power in just 20 minutes. The phone comes in a combination of Papaya Orange and black colour variant. McLaren logo is on the back cover as well and the Warp Charge 30 power unit includes a Papaya Orange braided cord cable.

Another difference from the original OnePlus 6T is the pattern underneath the glass back cover that is based on McLaren’s carbon fiber technology that has been at the heart of all McLaren cars since 1981. The company said it a press statement that this technology was introduced to the Formula 1 car design.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition box has McLaren’s logo, Speedmarks, designed by it in F1 AA grade carbon fiber. The phone will come with McLaren software animations. The rest of the specifications of OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition are the same as the original OnePlus 6T that was launched in October.

“The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is stunning. Engineered with exact precision and new technology we’ve never used before, it’s our fastest, most cutting-edge device ever – the epitome of craftsmanship. It’s the start of an exciting partnership with McLaren, giving people a feeling of incredible speed and performance,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a press statement.