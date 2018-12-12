OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launched in India at Rs 50,999: Sale date, launch offers

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has been launched in India at a price of Rs 50,999. OnePlus has partnered with racing and technology brand, McLaren to create this limited edition smartphone, which comes with McLaren’s software animation, as well as customised themes and wallpapers. The sale for OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will go on open sale in India from December 15 via Amazon, OnePlus online store as well as offline retail outlets.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Price in India, launch offers, sale date

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India is Rs 50,999 for 10GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The phone will exclusively be sold in a special sale on December 13at the OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi which opens December 12.

The open sale for the device begins December 15 and it will be available through Amazon India, OnePlus online store as well as offline OnePlus stores. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is the company’s fifth anniversary phone, which can be purchased with several offers between December 15 to December 24.

Offers include Rs 2000 cashback on all EMI transactions on Axis Bank cards or Rs 1,500 cashback. The phone can be bought with up to six months no-cost EMI. In addition, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition buyers can avail Rs 3,000 off on exchange of any old OnePlus handset and Rs 2,000 off on exchange of other devices. The offers are valid across all offline and online platforms.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Specifications and features

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features 10GB RAM, which is the biggest difference from the original OnePlus 6T. The phone will be available in a combination of Papaya Orange and black colour variant. The pattern underneath the glass back cover is based on McLaren’s carbon fiber technology that was introduced to the Formula 1 car design.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition supports the company’s new Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology, said to offer day’s power in just 20 minutes. This is the first OnePlus smartphone to feature this technology. The standard OnePlus 6T supports DashCharge fast charging technology that is said to offer a day’s worth of power in half an hour of charge.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition box includes McLaren’s logo, Speedmarks, that has been designed by in F1 AA grade carbon fiber. The rest of the specifications of OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition are the same as the original OnePlus 6T that was launched in October.

Specifications of OnePlus 6T include 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 845 processor, and 3,700mAh battery. Th McLaren variant has 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone features vertically stacked 16MP+20MP rear cameras with support for Night Scape mode, as well as a 20MP front camera. It runs OxygenOS, based on Android 9 Pie.